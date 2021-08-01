Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05. Apple has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

