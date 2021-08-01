Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.70 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.19 ($15.51).

ETR KCO opened at €12.81 ($15.07) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

