Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

COTY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

COTY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Coty by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth $7,070,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Coty by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

