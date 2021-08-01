Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

LECO opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.