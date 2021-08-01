Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Sysmex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sysmex has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $65.49.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $879.76 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.