Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.86.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $291.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $213.42 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 672.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 447.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

