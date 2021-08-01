Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.02

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 2311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

