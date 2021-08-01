JMP Securities Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,478.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 97.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

