JMP Securities Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $525.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $480.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $509.57.

TYL opened at $492.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

