Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 175,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

