JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €115.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.24 ($122.64).

Shares of PUM opened at €103.50 ($121.76) on Thursday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €106.35 ($125.12). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion and a PE ratio of 101.87.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

