JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Neutral

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

PINS stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

