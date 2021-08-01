JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.81. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

