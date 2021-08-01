JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,555.50 ($20.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,582.51. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 24.93.

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

