Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,600 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 593,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHOTF shares. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

