KB Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 270 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

TTEK stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

