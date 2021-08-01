KB Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 456 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

