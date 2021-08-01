KB Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 60 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $641.09 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $421.47 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $653.29.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

