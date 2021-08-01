KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $47,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.