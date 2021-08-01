KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,814,000 after purchasing an additional 856,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

