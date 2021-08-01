KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $540.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $543.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

