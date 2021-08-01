KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 592 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after buying an additional 118,074 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 212,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 918,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,088,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Church & Dwight by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

NYSE CHD opened at $86.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

