KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 783 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 45.3% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 57,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.