KeeperDAO Trading Up 16.4% This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $156.78 or 0.00375990 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $91.91 million and $1.71 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00054987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.00795900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00039766 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,195,125 coins and its circulating supply is 586,217 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

