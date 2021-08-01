Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

APEMY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

APEMY remained flat at $$59.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 527. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aperam has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $2.5681 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

