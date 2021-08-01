Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) to Buy

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLZF remained flat at $$967.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $967.27. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $958.74 and a fifty-two week high of $967.27.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

