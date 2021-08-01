KeyCorp Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,071.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $22.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $98.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $102.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $122.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 97.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

