Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign stock opened at $298.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $310.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.54.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.