Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,787 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

