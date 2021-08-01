Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $189.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.