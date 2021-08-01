Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $87.06 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.40.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

