Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $381,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,505,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 791,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 131.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 196,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

