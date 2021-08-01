Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.92 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

