Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,667 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,667 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 616.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.39. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

