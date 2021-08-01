Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.17 ($103.73).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX traded down €1.52 ($1.79) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €89.50 ($105.29). The company had a trading volume of 183,926 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €89.62. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.