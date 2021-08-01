Klaytn 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $100.08 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $100.08 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00102990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00138416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.81 or 1.00297629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.00827025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,634,741,104 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,352,210 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

