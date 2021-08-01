Klimatas Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $202.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $12,165.17 and $202.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.