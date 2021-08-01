Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KKPNY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,451. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

