Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of KKPNY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,451. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.
About Koninklijke KPN
Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.