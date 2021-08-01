Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. 281,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,921. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,303,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.