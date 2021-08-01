Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KTOS stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,416 shares of company stock worth $3,925,518. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

