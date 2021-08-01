Kwmg LLC Acquires 2,459 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,315 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 273,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,362 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the airline’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.38 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.