Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

