Kwmg LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

