Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after buying an additional 114,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after buying an additional 419,901 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

