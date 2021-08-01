Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 163,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.