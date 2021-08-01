Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.81% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $12.90 on Friday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.