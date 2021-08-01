Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.81% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $12.90 on Friday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,948,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

