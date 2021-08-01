Lawrence Zulch Buys 15,000 Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) Stock

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) insider Lawrence Zulch acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

LON:IES opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £115.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. Invinity Energy Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.10 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.55.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.