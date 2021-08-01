LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $157.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

