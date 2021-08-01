Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Assurant by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Assurant by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after buying an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.81. The stock had a trading volume of 273,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.14 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

