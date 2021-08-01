Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $21.02 on Friday, hitting $2,694.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,884. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

